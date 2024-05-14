Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,123 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,441,000 after acquiring an additional 723,106 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,636,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,505 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,561,000 after purchasing an additional 410,884 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,166,000 after purchasing an additional 146,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,771,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,431,000 after buying an additional 160,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.