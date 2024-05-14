Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VeriSign by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VeriSign by 13.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,771,000 after buying an additional 125,901 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,073,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in VeriSign by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,069,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,764,000 after acquiring an additional 96,676 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $171.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.12. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,393 shares of company stock worth $2,759,633. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

