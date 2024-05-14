Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

