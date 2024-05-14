Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $228.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.64. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

