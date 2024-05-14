Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Jabil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Jabil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

