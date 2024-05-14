Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $100.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

