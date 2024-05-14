Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

