Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partnrs

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AQST. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

AQST stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $297.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,525.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 388,017 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

