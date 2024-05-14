Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at HC Wainwright

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACLX

Arcellx Stock Performance

Arcellx stock opened at $49.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.24. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcellx news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 23,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $1,548,839.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,183.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 23,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $1,548,839.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,183.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $473,245.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,689.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,559 shares of company stock valued at $42,965,930. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arcellx by 98.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Arcellx by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.