ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
ArcelorMittal has a payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.
ArcelorMittal Stock Performance
MT opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.93. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $29.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
