ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

ArcelorMittal has a payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

MT opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.93. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.29%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.