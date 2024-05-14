Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,259 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,779,000 after acquiring an additional 195,255 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 683,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,557,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,698,000 after buying an additional 162,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ADM opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

