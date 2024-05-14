Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 691.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 146,059 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 542,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 21.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 136,951 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 4.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,051,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 139,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

