Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARDX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.81.

ARDX opened at $8.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.87. Ardelyx has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company’s revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at $845,293.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

