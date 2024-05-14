argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $500.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $560.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARGX. JMP Securities dropped their price target on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $524.68.

Get argenx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on argenx

argenx Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ARGX opened at $359.48 on Monday. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.02 and its 200 day moving average is $407.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 0.67.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in argenx by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in argenx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.