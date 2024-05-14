Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on May 31st

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 67.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

