Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $39.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atlanticus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

ATLC opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. Analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,416.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

