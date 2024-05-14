Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday.

ATLC stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $416.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $43.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Atlanticus by 65.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Atlanticus by 62.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

