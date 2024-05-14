Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 136,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Atmos Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2,457.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 237,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,529,000 after buying an additional 228,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

