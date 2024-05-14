Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Finn purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,269 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Articles

