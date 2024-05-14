Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Atrion Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $439.70 on Monday. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $602.59. The stock has a market cap of $773.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.72 and a 200-day moving average of $369.40.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 10.60%.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atrion by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the third quarter worth about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also

