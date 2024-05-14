AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,202.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

