Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $225.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $228.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,462 shares of company stock worth $3,801,019. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

