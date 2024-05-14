AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVDX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.07. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 38,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $511,535.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 501,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 38,900 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $511,535.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 501,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 4,217 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $52,417.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,428.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,010,167 shares of company stock valued at $39,077,190 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,209,000 after buying an additional 907,305 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 26.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,886 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,402,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

