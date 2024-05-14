Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Avient were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Avient by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Avient’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

