AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of AXIS Capital worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth $437,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 16.7% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 80.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

AXS opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXS shares. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

