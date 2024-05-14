Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Increases Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Balfour Beatty Trading Down 0.2 %

Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 384.40 ($4.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 368.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 342.77. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of GBX 291.60 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 398.80 ($5.01). The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Balfour Beatty

In other news, insider Philip Harrison sold 30,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.80), for a total value of £117,988.34 ($148,189.32). Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.