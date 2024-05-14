Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,399,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 12,732,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

