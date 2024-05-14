Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 43.6% in April

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the April 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.8 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

