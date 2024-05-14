Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 43.6% in April

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the April 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.8 days.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance
Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.
About Banco de Sabadell
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco de Sabadell
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.