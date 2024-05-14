Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in April

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,839,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 5,633,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68,397.0 days.
Bank of Communications Price Performance
Shares of Bank of Communications stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Bank of Communications has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.
Bank of Communications Company Profile
