Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in April

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,839,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 5,633,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68,397.0 days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Communications stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Bank of Communications has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.