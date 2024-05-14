Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 31st

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

BSET stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.70. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

