Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Declares $1.54 Dividend

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.5397 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.75 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BMWYY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

