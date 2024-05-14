Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the April 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of BMWYY opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.75 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BMWYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
See Also
