BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Decreased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4,046.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after buying an additional 1,049,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in BCE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 204.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

