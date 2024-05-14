BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 38.7% in April

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.0844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

