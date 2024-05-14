Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Belden by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Belden by 49.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

Belden Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Belden stock opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.11.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

