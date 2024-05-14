Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 87,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 277.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLAC opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

