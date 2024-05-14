Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 433.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,519,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,590,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 847.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,459 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

