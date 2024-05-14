Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,786,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 952,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 272,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 896,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 826,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 177,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 780,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,167,000 after buying an additional 215,428 shares during the period.

GDV stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

