bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,000 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the April 15th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of bioAffinity Technologies stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. bioAffinity Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.20% and a negative net margin of 313.34%.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
