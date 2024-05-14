bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,000 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the April 15th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. bioAffinity Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.20% and a negative net margin of 313.34%.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.