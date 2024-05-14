Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $59.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHVN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.63.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of BHVN opened at $33.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). Analysts predict that Biohaven will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 196,234 shares of company stock worth $7,999,179 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

