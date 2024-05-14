BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has $25.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

BLFS stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $935.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $103,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,804.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $103,436.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,996 shares of company stock worth $562,145. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,208,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,002 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 240,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 64,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

