Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biomerica stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of Biomerica worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.92.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 117.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

