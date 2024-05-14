BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BIOYF opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. BioSyent has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $6.97.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.0332 dividend. This is an increase from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

