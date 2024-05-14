Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTDR. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $114.85 million for the quarter. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 115,882 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.