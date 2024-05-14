Black Hills Co. (BKH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Black Hills has a payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

