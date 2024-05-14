Black Hills Co. (BKH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Black Hills has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Black Hills has a payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Black Hills Stock Performance
Black Hills stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.
Get Our Latest Report on Black Hills
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Black Hills
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- What are earnings reports?
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.