BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSU. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

