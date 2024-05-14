Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Up 45.6% in April

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BDCO stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $8.83.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $107.96 million during the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

