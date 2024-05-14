B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

See Also

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.