BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 32,433 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.11% of Waters worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WAT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.78.

Waters Price Performance

WAT opened at $349.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $363.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.36.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

