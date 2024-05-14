BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 56,465 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 396.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $24,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WST opened at $358.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.42 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,978 shares of company stock worth $50,852,672. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

